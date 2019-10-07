2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel rated up to 32 mpg highway by EPA, still trails Chevy

In the endless pickup truck battle of one-upmanship, the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel trails the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado diesel when it comes to fuel economy.

Ram announced Monday that the rear-wheel-drive 2020 Ram diesel is EPA-rated at 32 mpg highway, while the similarly equipped Silverado diesel gets 33 mpg highway. Either way, that fuel economy is as good as many compact crossovers.



The ratings show the four-wheel-drive diesel Ram gets the same 29 mpg highway as the Silverado, but the Ram trails the Chevy in fuel efficiency in the city. Ram claims highest torque and towing capacity in among half-ton full-size trucks, but we’ll let the specs tell that part of the story.

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Powertrain: 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel, rated at 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, with an 8-speed automatic transmission.



Towing capacity: 12,560 pounds with max payload of 2,040 pounds.

4x2 mpg: 22 city, 32 highway, 26 combined



4x4 mpg: 21/29/24 mpg.



MSRP: $38,585 in Tradesman trim with Quad Cab.

2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel

Powertrain: 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel, rated at 277 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque, with a 10-speed automatic.



Towing capacity: 9,300 lbs with max payload of 1,870 lbs.

4x2 mpg: 23/33/27 mpg.

4x4 mpg: 23/29/25 mpg.

MSRP: $42,285 in LT trim with Crew Cab and standard bed.

2020 Ford F-150 Power Stroke diesel

Powertrain: 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel with 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.



Towing capacity: 11,400 lbs with max payload of 2,020 lbs.

4x2 mpg: 22/30/25 mpg.

4x4 mpg: 20/25/22 mpg.

MSRP: $45,065 in XLT trim with SuperCab (not available with Regular cab).