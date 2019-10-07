2020 Toyota RAV4 finally comes with Android Auto

The 2020 Toyota RAV4 to Android Auto: Can you hear me now?

On Monday, Toyota announced that the 2020 RAV4 would include standard Android Auto compatibility across the crossover's lineup. It's been a longtime coming for one of the most popular crossovers on sale to adopt one of the most popular smartphone operating systems.

The RAV4 will be available in LE, XLE, Adventure Grade, Limited and TRD Off Road trim levels for 2020. The RAV4 Hybrid will be offered in LE, XLE, XSE, and Limited Hybrid trim levels. RAV4 LE models are equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, while all other RAV4 crossovers get an 8.0-inch touchscreen. Apple CarPlay compatibility was added last year, and Android Auto will be a new addition for 2020.

The RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid were redesigned for 2019 with a blockier exterior and new interior, including new technology. Satellite radio is standard across the lineup for 2020, with a subscription sold separately. Also new for 2020, Limited and Limited Hybrid RAV4 crossovers are equipped with premium audio from JBL as standard equipment.

Toyota is expected to announce how much the 2020 RAV4 will cost later this week, but our partners at CarsDirect uncovered dealer documents that suggest the crossover will start around $27,000 for a RAV4 LE and a RAV4 TRD Off-Road model will cost about $36,300, including destination charges.