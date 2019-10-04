2020 Subaru Impreza is better equipped and still priced under $20,000

2020 Subaru Impreza lineup
Byron Hurd Byron Hurd Contributor
October 4, 2019

The 2020 Subaru Impreza sedan will cost only $100 more than it did for 2019, with a starting MSRP of just $19,595 (including a $900 destination fee). The 5-door hatchback will just break the $20,000 mark, with a base price of $20,095.

Subaru's Impreza continues to be a strong seller for a brand that has experienced years of growth in the United States. While the new-car market softened dramatically in September, Subaru isn't exactly concerned about losing sales. To that end, there aren't many changes to the 2020 model, and what few there are were simple feature-shuffling. 

Some minor exterior changes were made. Both models get a slightly updated front grille and bumper design. The 5-door model gets a new set of tail lights too. The Sport and Limited models have new wheel designs.

The most significant content update is the inclusion of Subaru's driver assist and advanced safety package, dubbed EyeSight, on every model with the CVT. Previously, it was available on the base model for an extra charge, making the 2020 model's $100 increase a bit of a bargain. 

Automatic door locks have been made standard across the lineup, and rear seat reminder is now universally available. Sport models now get the SI-Drive performance toggle standard. A new shade of blue rounds out the updated offerings.

The current Impreza was introduced in 2015 for the 2016 model year and is nearing the end of its life cycle. Subaru representatives would not confirm when the next Impreza will debut, but we have reason to believe that it will show its face before 2021.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto 2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto
2020 Subaru Impreza is better equipped and still priced under $20,000 2020 Subaru Impreza is better equipped and still priced under $20,000
2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look 2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look
2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible full of more firsts 2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible full of more firsts
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.