2020 Subaru Impreza is better equipped and still priced under $20,000

The 2020 Subaru Impreza sedan will cost only $100 more than it did for 2019, with a starting MSRP of just $19,595 (including a $900 destination fee). The 5-door hatchback will just break the $20,000 mark, with a base price of $20,095.

Subaru's Impreza continues to be a strong seller for a brand that has experienced years of growth in the United States. While the new-car market softened dramatically in September, Subaru isn't exactly concerned about losing sales. To that end, there aren't many changes to the 2020 model, and what few there are were simple feature-shuffling.

Some minor exterior changes were made. Both models get a slightly updated front grille and bumper design. The 5-door model gets a new set of tail lights too. The Sport and Limited models have new wheel designs.

The most significant content update is the inclusion of Subaru's driver assist and advanced safety package, dubbed EyeSight, on every model with the CVT. Previously, it was available on the base model for an extra charge, making the 2020 model's $100 increase a bit of a bargain.

Automatic door locks have been made standard across the lineup, and rear seat reminder is now universally available. Sport models now get the SI-Drive performance toggle standard. A new shade of blue rounds out the updated offerings.

The current Impreza was introduced in 2015 for the 2016 model year and is nearing the end of its life cycle. Subaru representatives would not confirm when the next Impreza will debut, but we have reason to believe that it will show its face before 2021.