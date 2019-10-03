2020 Corvette Convertible drops, top crossovers roll into 2020, gas prices spike: What's New @ The Car Connection

The most important new crossover SUVs for 2020
The best-selling vehicles in America are crossover SUVs, and for 2020 a bumper crop ranging from the Cadillac XT6 to Hyundai Venue join the hunt.
2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible full of more firsts
The first-ever mid-engine Chevy Corvette gets a first-ever hard top Convertible.
Ford recalling 2020 Explorer for fire risk
Quality issues continue to mount with redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer, which is being recalled for a fire risk.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car
2020 Corvette Convertible revealed with retractable hardtop, $7,500 premium over coupe
Thanks to specific tuning of the convertible, virtually no performance is lost compared to the coupe.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car ready to roar
The Corvette C8.R race car has been testing in secret at night at major racetracks but now Chevy has revealed the car in full.
Nissan taught robots how to make discontinued parts for classic cars
The concept isn't new but until now no one has been able to program the robots to churn out parts with consistent quality.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
