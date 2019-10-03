2020 Corvette Convertible drops, top crossovers roll into 2020, gas prices spike: What's New @ The Car Connection

The most important new crossover SUVs for 2020

The best-selling vehicles in America are crossover SUVs, and for 2020 a bumper crop ranging from the Cadillac XT6 to Hyundai Venue join the hunt.

2020 Chevy Corvette Convertible full of more firsts

The first-ever mid-engine Chevy Corvette gets a first-ever hard top Convertible.

Ford recalling 2020 Explorer for fire risk

Quality issues continue to mount with redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer, which is being recalled for a fire risk.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car

2020 Corvette Convertible revealed with retractable hardtop, $7,500 premium over coupe

Thanks to specific tuning of the convertible, virtually no performance is lost compared to the coupe.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car ready to roar

The Corvette C8.R race car has been testing in secret at night at major racetracks but now Chevy has revealed the car in full.

Nissan taught robots how to make discontinued parts for classic cars

The concept isn't new but until now no one has been able to program the robots to churn out parts with consistent quality.

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel





Until electric trucks arrive, the Ram EcoDiesel is the way to haul heavy loads without guzzling fuel at alarming rates.

Gas prices are creeping up again in California, and might potentially give some new life to lagging hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales.

Changes to federal emissions and fuel economy standards have lasting (and delayed) effects to major shifts in fleet fuel economy.