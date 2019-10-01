2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive, Lexus NX 300 goes black, Mini Cooper goes electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto

Toyota updates the 2020 C-HR subcompact crossover with a fresh face and upgraded technology.

2020 Dodge Charger review

The Dodge Charger has managed to remain relevant for 2020 with two new performance variants: the R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the SRT Hellcat Widebody.

2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look

2020 Lexus NX 300 gets black-and-bronze treatment in Black Line crossover.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

Lincoln’s latest, smallest SUV has dueling turbo-4 powertrains, a cushy ride, leather and high-end audio—but does it have luxury right?

BMW recalls Toyota Supra—you read that right

Owners of the affected Supras will receive a new car, free of charge.

Nissan concept car showcases the electrified, self-driving future

Nissan IMk concept previews the Japanese brand's next generation of small cars.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4

The combination of a fully electric powertrain and the modern Mini driving experience may come together yet.

The Chinese company behind Byton, is considering a former GM facility for building the U.S.-bound M-Byte electric SUV.

Toyota's expertise with hybrid and power systems and Subaru's all-wheel drive systems could form the basis of some attractive EVs.