2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive, Lexus NX 300 goes black, Mini Cooper goes electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
October 1, 2019

2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto

Toyota updates the 2020 C-HR subcompact crossover with a fresh face and upgraded technology. 

2020 Dodge Charger review

The Dodge Charger has managed to remain relevant for 2020 with two new performance variants: the R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the SRT Hellcat Widebody.

2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look

2020 Lexus NX 300 gets black-and-bronze treatment in Black Line crossover.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive

Lincoln’s latest, smallest SUV has dueling turbo-4 powertrains, a cushy ride, leather and high-end audio—but does it have luxury right?

BMW recalls Toyota Supra—you read that right

Owners of the affected Supras will receive a new car, free of charge.

Nissan concept car showcases the electrified, self-driving future

Nissan IMk concept previews the Japanese brand's next generation of small cars.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4

2020 Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4

 
The combination of a fully electric powertrain and the modern Mini driving experience may come together yet. 
 
 
The Chinese company behind Byton, is considering a former GM facility for building the U.S.-bound M-Byte electric SUV.
 
 
Toyota's expertise with hybrid and power systems and Subaru's all-wheel drive systems could form the basis of some attractive EVs.
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto 2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto
2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look 2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title
2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power 2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.