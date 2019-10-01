2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive, Lexus NX 300 goes black, Mini Cooper goes electric: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto
Toyota updates the 2020 C-HR subcompact crossover with a fresh face and upgraded technology.
The Dodge Charger has managed to remain relevant for 2020 with two new performance variants: the R/T Scat Pack Widebody and the SRT Hellcat Widebody.
2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look
2020 Lexus NX 300 gets black-and-bronze treatment in Black Line crossover.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive
Lincoln’s latest, smallest SUV has dueling turbo-4 powertrains, a cushy ride, leather and high-end audio—but does it have luxury right?
BMW recalls Toyota Supra—you read that right
Owners of the affected Supras will receive a new car, free of charge.
Nissan concept car showcases the electrified, self-driving future
Nissan IMk concept previews the Japanese brand's next generation of small cars.
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Mini Cooper Countryman S E All4
