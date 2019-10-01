2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto

Toyota's given its stylish small crossover some needed updates for the 2020 model year.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR comes with an updated front end, more technology, and new color options, but the option for all-wheel drive is still MIA. Toyota detailed the 2020 C-HR on Tuesday.

It'll take a keen eye to spot the differences between the 2019 and 2020 C-HRs, but the front bumper now features a horizontal matte black bar to give the small, lifted hatchback some visual width while a new spoiler finishes off the rear. The lower grille opening features a mesh pattern instead of horizontal bars. The fog lights have been relocated to the intakes on the side of the bumper (previously they were inset in the lower grille), and LED headlights are standard across the lineup.

Inside, the C-HR's 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system finally adds Android Auto compatibility along with standard Apple CarPlay. A six-speaker sound system is standard along with Bluetooth connectivity, Amazon Alexa compatibility, and a 3-month trial for satellite radio. Top-spec Limited models finally get eight-way power adjustable seats while a new gray headliner option on LE and Limited models help brighten the interior.

All C-HRs are powered by a 2.0-liter inline-4 with 144 horsepower and 139 pound-feet of torque sent to the front wheels via continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). A sport mode for the CVT can simulate a 7-speed automatic and adds quicker throttle response, according to Toyota. With its small size and engine, the C-HR remains reasonably thrifty at the pump with EPA ratings of 27 mpg city, 31 highway, 29 combined.

Every C-HR comes standard with Toyota's suite of active safety features dubbed Toyota Safety Sense. It includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. Upper XLE and Limited models feature blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

The C-HR's fun paint options return for 2020 including a bright blue dubbed Blizzard Pearl, but it now pairs with a silver roof rather than a white roof. Supersonic Red and Hot Lava (orange) are new for 2020 and pair with a black roof.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR is on sale now and base models cost $22,415 including a $1,120 destination charge.

Toyota paid for travel and lodging for Internet Brands Automotive to bring you this first-hand report.