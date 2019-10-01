2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look

2020 Lexus NX 300 Black Line Edition
Byron Hurd Byron Hurd Contributor
October 1, 2019

Lexus is taking a different tack with its 2020 NX 300 Black Line edition, weaving in some bronze finish inside and out for a new twist on a returning theme. 

Of course, it wouldn't be the "Black Line" if the predominant exterior treatment wasn't black. The new bronze-finished wheels may be the stand-out contrast elements, but the grille surround, fog light housings and mirror caps are finished in black. The fender accents on the Black Line are body-colored, which is another touch unique to this trim. The Black Line edition can be ordered in Eminent White Pearl, Nebula Grey Pearl or Matador Red Mica. 

Inside, bronze accent stitching is found on the floor mats, seat upholstery and center console. Bronze door trim above the pull handles finishes off the treatment. The Black Line edition doubles as a popular equipment package, so customers get extras such as heated and ventilated front seats, a black headliner, a heated steering wheel, and driver's seat memory. It also gets park assist, a power rear liftgate, and navigation. 

Lexus attributes the return of the Black Line edition to the NX's success in the small crossover market. As such, Lexus is doubling the allotment of Black Line editions for 2020, up to 2,000 from 1,000. The best news is that the 2020 Black Line edition is cheaper than 2019's. At $45,735, the 2020 Black Line is nearly $4,000 cheaper than the limited-edition F-Sport version released last year. The same is true of the all-wheel drive model, which checks in at $47,135. Both include a $1,025 destination fee. 

The Black Line edition will arrive in dealerships in November. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title
2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto 2020 Toyota C-HR gets sportier face and Android Auto
2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look 2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look
2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power 2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.