Subaru Outback recalled, Porsche Taycan edges 911, Maserati's EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Outback, 2020 Legacy recalled for brake problem
Some redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback and 2020 Subaru Legacy models will be recalled for missing or loose brake bolts.
The 2020 Jeep Renegade's mini-Wrangler looks go for the cute jugular, and its Trailhawk off-road package leaves little unexplored.
The 2020 Mini Cooper small city car comes as a 2-door Hardtop, 4-door Hardtop, and Convertible, and features standard equipment such as a 7-speed automatic transmission and active safety features.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2020 Porsche Taycan: Performance past vs. performance future
We pit the 2020 Porsche 911 versus the upstart electric Porsche Taycan and find we have trouble choosing one over the other.
VW Group fires back over latest charges against current and former CEOs
VW Group said the charges of market manipulation in relation to its 2015 diesel scandal are unjustified and unsubstantiated.
Hidden cameras being used to catch drivers on cell phones
The Australian state New South Wales will be the first jurisdiction in the world to use cameras to detect and fine drivers distracted by their phones.
From Green Car Reports:
2019 Maserati Levante GTS
