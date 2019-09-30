Subaru Outback recalled, Porsche Taycan edges 911, Maserati's EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Outback, 2020 Legacy recalled for brake problem

Some redesigned 2020 Subaru Outback and 2020 Subaru Legacy models will be recalled for missing or loose brake bolts.

2020 Jeep Renegade review

The 2020 Jeep Renegade's mini-Wrangler looks go for the cute jugular, and its Trailhawk off-road package leaves little unexplored.

2020 Mini Cooper review

The 2020 Mini Cooper small city car comes as a 2-door Hardtop, 4-door Hardtop, and Convertible, and features standard equipment such as a 7-speed automatic transmission and active safety features.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2020 Porsche 911 vs. 2020 Porsche Taycan: Performance past vs. performance future

We pit the 2020 Porsche 911 versus the upstart electric Porsche Taycan and find we have trouble choosing one over the other.

VW Group fires back over latest charges against current and former CEOs

VW Group said the charges of market manipulation in relation to its 2015 diesel scandal are unjustified and unsubstantiated.

Hidden cameras being used to catch drivers on cell phones

The Australian state New South Wales will be the first jurisdiction in the world to use cameras to detect and fine drivers distracted by their phones.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Maserati Levante GTS





FCA luxury brand Maserati has emphasized its Italian sourcing for upcoming cars, as the brand pushes into hybrid and fully electric models.

Tesla gets it big Version 10 rollout underway before hitting its next big Q3 sales tally. Streaming video and Smart Summon are among the many highlights.

A Maryland station is possibly the first in the U.S. to convert entirely from oil-based fuels to all-electric.