2020 Subaru Outback, 2020 Legacy recalled for brake problem

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 30, 2019

The 2020 Subaru Outback and 2020 Subaru Legacy are being recalled even as initial deliveries of the redesigned wagon-like crossover and sedan arrive at dealerships. 

A missing or loose bolt in the brake pedal mount can impair braking and increase the risk of a crash, Subaru reported to the NHTSA on September 18.

Only 3,467 Outback and Legacy models built between the end of July and late August are affected. Not all new 2020 Outback and Legacy models manufactured at that time are affected.

Subaru will notify owners by mail or email soon, and dealers will inspect and replace the hardware or brake pedal assembly, if necessary, for free. Outback and Legacy owners can call Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614, visit the Subaru recall site, or check their VIN with federal officials.

