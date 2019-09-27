2020 Nissan Titan preview, Toyota and Subaru confirm BRZ, Bollinger squares off against Rivian : What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Titan

2020 Nissan Titan

September 27, 2019

2020 Nissan Titan preview

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck working in the shadows of the Big Three American trucks.

2020 Dodge Charger starts at $31,390, comes in three Widebody models

2020 Dodge Charger gets a $425 markup over 2019 models, and comes with three Widebody models. 

2019 Chevy Bolt gets a lower safety rating from IIHS

Chevy Bolt electric vehicle no longer considered a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS for model year 2019. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Subaru BRZ tS

2020 Subaru BRZ tS

Toyota and Subaru working together on next 86 and BRZ sports coupes

Toyota confirmed the next-generation 86 and Subaru BRZ in an announcement about an expanded alliance between the two Japanese companies.

BMW may be working on a new V-8

The new engine will reportedly show up in a new M5 CS super sedan based on the current-generation M5.

Koenigsegg breaks its own top speed-to-stop record

A Koenigsegg Regera RS broke the company's own 0-249-0 mph record with a time of 31.49 seconds.

From Green Car Reports:

Bollinger B2 prototype

Bollinger B2 prototype

 
Bollinger Motors has shown a new "beta prototype" version of its trucks, as it aims for a 2021 on-sale date for its contract-produced off-road-capable trucks. 
 
 
The battle between the federal government and California over vehicle emissions largely falls to party lines, a survey finds. 
 
 
Hyundai confirms that the 2020 Kona Electric will get only minor changes; but it's better equipped for cold climates. 
