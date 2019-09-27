2020 Nissan Titan preview, Toyota and Subaru confirm BRZ, Bollinger squares off against Rivian : What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Titan

2020 Nissan Titan

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 27, 2019

2020 Nissan Titan preview

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck working in the shadows of the Big Three American trucks.

2020 Dodge Charger starts at $31,390, comes in three Widebody models

2020 Dodge Charger gets a $425 markup over 2019 models, and comes with three Widebody models. 

2019 Chevy Bolt gets a lower safety rating from IIHS

Chevy Bolt electric vehicle no longer considered a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS for model year 2019. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Subaru BRZ tS

2020 Subaru BRZ tS

Toyota and Subaru working together on next 86 and BRZ sports coupes

Toyota confirmed the next-generation 86 and Subaru BRZ in an announcement about an expanded alliance between the two Japanese companies.

BMW may be working on a new V-8

The new engine will reportedly show up in a new M5 CS super sedan based on the current-generation M5.

Koenigsegg breaks its own top speed-to-stop record

A Koenigsegg Regera RS broke the company's own 0-249-0 mph record with a time of 31.49 seconds.

From Green Car Reports:

Bollinger B2 prototype

Bollinger B2 prototype

 
Bollinger Motors has shown a new "beta prototype" version of its trucks, as it aims for a 2021 on-sale date for its contract-produced off-road-capable trucks. 
 
 
The battle between the federal government and California over vehicle emissions largely falls to party lines, a survey finds. 
 
 
Hyundai confirms that the 2020 Kona Electric will get only minor changes; but it's better equipped for cold climates. 
Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power 2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title
2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition arrives with Yakima Megawarrior roof rack 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition arrives with Yakima Megawarrior roof rack
Review update: 2020 Nissan 370Z celebrates 50 with the same old Z-car feel Review update: 2020 Nissan 370Z celebrates 50 with the same old Z-car feel
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.