2020 Nissan Titan preview, Toyota and Subaru confirm BRZ, Bollinger squares off against Rivian : What's New @ The Car Connection

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup truck working in the shadows of the Big Three American trucks.
2020 Dodge Charger starts at $31,390, comes in three Widebody models
2020 Dodge Charger gets a $425 markup over 2019 models, and comes with three Widebody models.
2019 Chevy Bolt gets a lower safety rating from IIHS
Chevy Bolt electric vehicle no longer considered a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS for model year 2019.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Subaru BRZ tS
Toyota and Subaru working together on next 86 and BRZ sports coupes
Toyota confirmed the next-generation 86 and Subaru BRZ in an announcement about an expanded alliance between the two Japanese companies.
BMW may be working on a new V-8
The new engine will reportedly show up in a new M5 CS super sedan based on the current-generation M5.
Koenigsegg breaks its own top speed-to-stop record
A Koenigsegg Regera RS broke the company's own 0-249-0 mph record with a time of 31.49 seconds.
From Green Car Reports:
Bollinger B2 prototype
