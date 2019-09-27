2020 Dodge Charger starts at $31,390, comes in three widebody models

2020 Dodge Charger

2020 Dodge Charger

September 27, 2019

Dodge's big four-door will start at $31,390 (including destination) for 2020⁠—a $425 increase over the 2019 model. The brand-new Charger Scat Pack Widebody model starts at $47,490 and the screaming SRT Hellcat Widebody starts at $71,140.

The Charger lineup got a serious shake-up, but most of the key players are returning for 2020, and while the base model did get a modest price increase, most trims are within a few hundred dollars of what they cost for 2019.

For 2020, the V-6-powered SXT RWD and AWD models carry over with minimal changes. The SXT AWD gets new standard 19-inch wheels, and the available Plus package gets new 20-inch wheels finished in Satin Carbon, but is otherwise essentially identical to the 2019 model. The performance V-6 GT and the entry-level V-8 R/T also get the new Satin Carbon wheels from the SXT Plus. 

Where things really start to get interesting is the performance-tuned, 6.4-liter, 485-horsepower Scat Pack. The basic formula carries over essentially unchanged from 2019, but new for 2020 is the Scat Pack Widebody package, which adds bold fenders, wider wheels and tires, and larger Brembo brakes. Packages with features like adaptive suspension can be added for those who want even more performance. 

2020 Dodge Charger

2020 Dodge Charger

At the top of the range, the new SRT Hellcat Widebody model is the only one available with Dodge's supercharged, 707-horsepower, 6.2-liter V-8. The Scat Pack's available adaptive suspension is standard on the Hellcat Widebody, as are the larger Brembo brakes and ultra-wide tires. Dodge is also offering a very limited-run Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, which boasts an extra 10 horsepower, a serial number plaque, and unique exterior finish. 

Previously, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat was available on the standard Charger body, but that model has been discontinued for 2020. 

