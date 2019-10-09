Pedestrian detection needs work, 2020 Hellcat Widebody first drive, 2020 Audi Q5 PHEV: What's New @ The Car Connection

Study: Emergency braking with pedestrian detection might not actually detect pedestrians

A test of automatic emergency braking systems that claim pedestrian detection showed that they failed to see pedestrians at night when turning right, or when traveling 30 mph.

2021 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size truck updated with a heavy-duty look

The mid-size truck will sport a full-size grille that's bigger and bolder than the current version.

Audi earns two more Top Safety Picks for Q3 and A7

2019 Audi Q3 compact crossover earns a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS, while the 2019 Audi A7 Sportback earned a Top Safety Pick designation.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody is thick with excess

The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody handles its power better thanks to more tire, but it still wants to get rowdy.

Heavyweight hauler: 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe four-door checks the flagship performance boxes

2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe and Gran Coupe Competition put performance in all four seats.

2020 Corvette has a Nurburgring time, but we don't know when it will be revealed

The Corvette development team looks to have set an official time in the days before the car's reveal.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid (Euro-spec) - first drive, October 2019

Audi is cramming its lineup with as many plug-ins as possible, and the Q5’s popularity might make this PHEV a brand MVPs for selling electric motoring.

Recently released census data shows that work commute times continued to increase in 2018, reaching a record 27 minutes each way.

Polestar 2 pricing has been detailed for some of its initial markets in Europe—and that includes pricing of the Polestar 2 Performance Pack version.