2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power

The second-generation Nissan Titan is a truck with a V-8 engine, available part-time four-wheel drive, and multiple configurations. It's the white bread of pickup trucks. It gets the job done.

On Thursday, the refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan was unveiled at the Texas State Fair with a distinct design, a more powerful standard V-8, and more tech.

The exterior of the 2020 Titan is different than last year's pickup, but not dramatically. A new bumper design, LED headlights and taillights, and three different grille designs all give the 2020 Titan a sharper, distinct look.

The 5.6-liter V-8 engine in the 2020 Titan has been updated to produce 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. A 9-speed automatic transmission replaces the old 7-speed for better acceleration, efficiency, and refinement while rear- or four-wheel drive setups will be available. The four-wheel-drive system is still a part-time setup with a low range featuring a two-speed transfer case and limited-slip differential on the Pro-4X model.

2020 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve

Inside, a 7.0-inch driver information display sits in the analog gauge cluster. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard, while a 9.0-inch setup with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is available and features the next-generation of NissanConnect, which now supports over-the-air safety and security updates.

An available wi-fi hotspot that can connect up to six devices will be offered in the 2020 Titan. So is an available 12-speaker, 485-watt Fender audio system with nine-channel amplifier and an available panoramic moonroof.

Every 2020 Titan features Nissan Safety Shield 360 safety suite, which includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and rear automatic braking. Active safety tech such as forward collision warnings, a surround-view camera system, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition will be available. Eight airbags will be in every Titan along with a rear door alert system.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but when the 2020 Titan goes on sale in the first part of 2020 it will be available as a King Cab or Crew Cab. The regular cab won't be offered.