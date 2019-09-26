2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition arrives with Yakima Megawarrior roof rack

Toyota has injected new life into the 2020 4Runner SUV with the Venture Edition model.

Revealed on Thursday at the 2019 Texas State Fair, the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition adds a Yakima roof rack, TRD wheels, and blacked-out trim to the venerable if not aging 4Runner, which was last redesigned for 2010. Venture Edition gives SUV buyers something to get them up the trail for about $5,000 less than the price of a TRD Pro model, and only about $2,000 more than the TRD Off-Road.

In fact, Venture Edition is essentially a TRD Off-Road with a roof rack, embroidered head rests, and blacked-out badging with better looking wheels.

The 52 inch by 49 inch Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and crossbars will be the easiest way to spot the 4Runner Venture Edition. The Venture Edition strips off the TRD Off-Road C-pillar badges, swaps in sharp gun-metal gray 17-inch TRD aluminum wheels, and blacks out all the exterior trim including the badges, door handles, spoiler, and mirror caps.

Inside, the Venture Edition has synthetic leather seats with heated front seats featuring TRD lettering stitched into the headrests. All-weather floor mats and a cargo mat are on board to catch all the dirt from one's adventures. A rear sliding cargo deck is available.

For 2020, Toyota upgraded the 4Runner's infotainment system with 8-speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. A 4.2-inch driver information display rests between the tachometer and speedometer in the gauge cluster.

All 4Runners feature Toyota's Safety Sense P with forward collision warnings with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, trailer sway control, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. Eight airbags are standard.

The 4Runner is powered by a 270-horsepower 4.0-liter V-6 with 278 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel-drive system and two-speed transfer case with low range. A rear locking differential, hill descent control, and hill ascent control are all on board for when the trail gets messy.

Priced from $45,405, the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition is on sale now. The 2020 4Runner TRD Pro is $50,885; the TRD Off-Road is $43,590.