2020 Porsche Taycan first drive, 2019 Chevy Blazer review, the next step in high-speed charging: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan 370Z celebrates 50 with the same old Z-car feel

The 50th anniversary edition of the Nissan 370Z celebrates an aging but affordable sports coupe.

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a fully modern crossover for today

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a clean break from the old Blazer SUV, swapping off-roading chops for sleek Camaro style.

Ford expands 2020 Expedition lineup with King Ranch model

The long-running Texas-themed SUV makes a return in the Expedition.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo first drive

We drive the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo through Denmark and Germany and test its range at top speed.

Aston Martin DBX confirmed with 542-horsepower V-8

Testing at the Nürburgring has seen DBX prototypes regularly return sub-8:00 lap times.

Volvo XC40 EV set for debut on October 16

Volvo has previously hinted at a range of 250 miles for its first EV.

Charging the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo

We put the 2020 Porsche Taycan fast-charging and 800-volt system to the test in Denmark and Germany.

Trump administration says California air is dirty, threatens to withhold highway funds

California is not yet doing enough to clean up its emissions, the EPA says, as it looks to revoke the state's authority in favor of lower emissions standards.

Canoo won't let you buy the EVs they're developing for 2021 and beyond

The startup Canoo aims to be a subscription-only automaker, with a set of electric vehicles that it will design, maintain, and update.