Ford expands 2020 Expedition lineup with King Ranch model

The Ford Expedition full-size SUV is getting even larger for 2020, with the return of the King Ranch version and updates to the top Platinum trim.

The announcement came Wednesday during the 2019 State Fair of Texas, with the plush King Ranch inspired by the legendary Texas ranch of the same name paying tribute to the Lone Star state festival.

“It’s a great addition to the lineup, growing Expedition’s appeal and personality in Texas as well as with customers across the U.S. looking for western-inspired style and timeless design,” Andrew Kernahan, chief engineer of the Expedition, said in a statement.

At more than 800,000 acres, the King Ranch is considered one of the largest farms in the country, if not the world. Like everything on the ranch and in Texas, the Expedition King Ranch is large and in charge. It comes with 22-inch wheels, power running boards, and it has three rows of seats trimmed in Del Rio leather. Stone Gray paint accents distinguish the grille, bumpers and other areas from the three other trims on the Expedition. Not to mention all that King Ranch badging — a W stamped into the leather seatbacks in all three rows and on the body sides — to claim this huge iron horse as a product of Texas.

It comes with power folding captain's chairs in the second row, which are also heated and perforated. It comes standard with Ford's suite of active safety features called Co-Pilot 360, a surround-view camera system, and other leather-wrapped goodies. It has a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot that can connect up to 10 devices. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are standard.

The Expedition is based on the F-150 full-size pickup truck, which offers King Ranch as mid-level model succeeded by the Platinum and top Limited trim. Starting in XLT trim, the Expedition King Ranch slots between the Limited and Platinum trims.

The King Ranch is available in standard or extended-wheelbase body sizes, which is nearly a foot longer and adds 16.9 cubic feet of cargo room for an extra $2,685 in 2019 models. The pricing for 2020 models was not announced. The 2019 Expedition Limited trim starts at $64,410 including destination and the Platinum trim is $74,760, so it's safe to forecast the cost of the 2020 Expedition King Ranch to start at just under $70,000.