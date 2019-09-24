Comparing the new hybrid crossovers, Jaguar I-Pace speeds up, Toyota channels fuel-cell power: What's New @ The Car Connection

Comparing the hybrid 2020 Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4

With the redesigned 2020 Ford Escape and refreshed 2020 Honda CR-V, two of the best-selling crossovers in America get new hybrid models to compete with the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Nissan recalls 1.2 million new vehicles for faulty rearview cameras

All newer Nissan and Infiniti models are being recalled for rearview cameras that can go blank when the vehicles are in reverse.

2019 Honda Passport earns Top Safety Pick

2019 Honda Passport mid-size crossover SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick from the IIHS.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace SVR coming, could hit 60 mph in under two seconds

Jaguar is ready to press its I-Pace electric SUV to the limit with a performance SVR edition—but will it go all the way and tackle Tesla's "ludicrous" Model S with even quicker acceleration?

Next Toyota 86 to spark more joy than 2020 Supra

The replacement for the Toyota 86 will leapfrog the Toyota Supra in driving enjoyment, if a report from Australia is to be believed.

Cadillac ramps up CT6 discounts as price hikes loom for final model year

The 2019 Cadillac CT6 gets discounted before the 2020 base price jumps to include V6 and active safety features.

From Green Car Reports:

Chevrolet Bolt EV at ChargePoint station

Report: "All-electric future" a short circuit in UAW-GM strike

GM might keep fewer core-powertrain jobs in-house in the move to fully electric vehicles.

Toyota might soon use fuel-cell power to make hybrid and plug-in cars

Toyota has announced that it's experimenting with the installation of a fuel-cell generator in its oldest plant, which makes some hybrid components.

VW starting battery-cell production in Germany, aiming to keep "know-how" there

Volkswagen has started a pilot line for battery cell production alongside R&D efforts in Germany, where it has a joint venture with Northvolt.