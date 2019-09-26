2020 Ford Super Duty reigns, 2020 Nissan Titan refreshed, Mazda prepares an EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title
The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty boasts the top towing figure among pickups at 37,000 pounds with the 2020 F-450.
2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power
The updated truck sports new looks and an updated V-8 under its hood.
Toyota injects new life into aging 2020 4Runner SUV with Venture Edition model
2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition arrives with Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and other off-road gear.
From Motor Authority:
2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch
Ford announces the return of the Expedition King Ranch
2020 Ford Expedition now comes in King Ranch trim with rugged western accents.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB priced from $37,595
Just one powertrain is available at launch but high-performance options from Mercedes-AMG are just around the corner.
Johan de Nysschen returns to VW as North American COO
Johan de Nysschen, who oversaw Audi's turn-around in the U.S. before working for Infiniti and Cadillac, is returning to the VW Group as the COO of the North American region.
From Green Car Reports:
Mazda electric vehicle teaser
