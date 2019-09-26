2020 Ford Super Duty reigns, 2020 Nissan Titan refreshed, Mazda prepares an EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty takes top towing title

The 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty boasts the top towing figure among pickups at 37,000 pounds with the 2020 F-450.

2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck arrives with more gears, more tech, more power

The updated truck sports new looks and an updated V-8 under its hood.

Toyota injects new life into aging 2020 4Runner SUV with Venture Edition model

2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition arrives with Yakima Megawarrior roof rack and other off-road gear.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch

Ford announces the return of the Expedition King Ranch

2020 Ford Expedition now comes in King Ranch trim with rugged western accents.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB priced from ‭$37,595‬

Just one powertrain is available at launch but high-performance options from Mercedes-AMG are just around the corner.

Johan de Nysschen returns to VW as North American COO

Johan de Nysschen, who oversaw Audi's turn-around in the U.S. before working for Infiniti and Cadillac, is returning to the VW Group as the COO of the North American region.

From Green Car Reports:

Mazda electric vehicle teaser

The first electric car from Mazda is mere months away, although a U.S. timeline hasn't yet been confirmed.

Honda plans to buy more renewable energy than any other automaker By buying more CO2 than any other automaker, Honda will cut its CO2 due to manufacturing by 60 percent.

Mercedes-Benz and its parent Daimler are going for a commodity-cell approach for batteries, but with a lot of control over what goes into them.