How active safety features work, 2.3 Mustang handles a 5.0, Amazon places huge Rivian order: What's New @ The Car Connection

What are active safety features and how do they work?

From automatic emergency braking to lane keeping assist, active safety features are confusing drivers even as they come in more vehicles.

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid overview

The 2020 Ford Escape compact crossover hybrid is poised to hit a fuel-economy high.

Tesla Model 3 finally earns top safety award in crash tests

Tesla Model 3 earns a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS, a first for the brand.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package

First drive: 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package challenges the GT

With a mid 4-second 0-60 mph time and greater agility due to its lighter engine, the 2020 Ford Mustang 2.3 High Performance Package is a viable option to the Mustang GT.

Electric BMW 7-Series to offer up to 670 horsepower?

BMW is testing the i7 all-electric 7-Series sedan to compete with Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

Tesla Model S Plaid leaves Nurburgring without reporting completed lap

Tesla tests Model S Plaid prototype on Nurburgring but does not record official lap time

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian electric delivery van for Amazon

Amazon electric van order makes Rivian future more certain

Rivian has been chosen by Amazon to build 100,000 electric vans over the next decade.

Could hydrogen fuel cells be seen as an upgrade in the future?

If an infrastructure builds out and hydrogen is widely available, some might see hydrogen tanks as more desirable than batteries and fast chargers.

Former Tesla Powerwall team aims to go IoT with home electrical panel

Startup could help reduce component clutter and make home solar and energy storage easier to manage via a simple app.