2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid arrives, Jeep Gladiator recall, 5-star rating decoded: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid crossover debuts with more efficient powertrain

Honda offers a new hybrid in the 2020 CR-V compact crossover to compete with the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid and 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Jeep tells dealers to stop selling certain 2020 Gladiator models until driveshaft fixed

Consumers looking to buy a 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup may have to wait until the rear driveshaft is fixed.

Compare: 2020 Ford Escape vs. 2019 Honda CR-V

The 2019 Honda CR-V has more utility and comfort, but the redesigned 2020 Ford Escape packs a better punch.

From Motor Authority:

2020 ATS RR Turbo race car

RR Turbo is first race car from new motorsport division of Italy's ATS

Automobili Turismo e Sport's new RR Turbo racer packs 600 horsepower and weighs just 1,720 pounds.

What does a five-star crash-test rating mean?

Engineering Explained breaks down the federal government's rating scale and explains how testers arrive at their scores.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spy shots and video

Mercedes-AMG has only just launched the GT R Pro as the new flagship of the GT sports car range, but testing of the GT Black Series might be even more powerful.

From Green Car Reports:

SEMA is addressing concerns about the California exhaust noise law. | Pixabay photo

Report: EPA to remove California emissions authority

The Trump administration is ready to reveal its plan for revoking California's control—including its electric-car mandate, according to reports.

Mercedes-Benz is playing it safe with batteries and driving range—for the long haul

Mercedes is intent on maintaining its reputation for safety and longevity, even though some may be quick to point out Tesla's range superiority.

Survey: Brand won't matter for many self-driving car adopters in the future

A report from IBM finds that early self-driving car adopters may care more about digital threats and privacy than brand.