Nissan forges the same path with 2020 Pathfinder

The 2020 Nissan Pathfinder will lumber down same path its been on since 2017, when it was last updated. While other automakers have ushered in new models to compete for three-row buyers—redesigns and new launches in 2020 alone include the new Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander—Nissan seems content to let the spacious model keep making money.

Fortunately for Pathfinder shoppers, the price stays relatively the same from 2019.

The seven-passenger Pathfinder comes in four trims with a single engine choice and front- or all-wheel drive. The 2017 update included a revised V-6 and electronic variable valve timing for more power. It comes with an efficient continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that has been smoothed out over the years, good enough to get 20 mpg city, 27 highway, 23 combined in front-wheel drive, according to the EPA. Take away 1 mpg for all-wheel-drive models.

Due to the onslaught of competition, the Pathfinder is easy to overlook, even though it boasts a towing capacity of 6,000 pounds, which is about 1,000 pounds more on average than the competition.

Nissan has stayed fresh by adding a second-row seating system that lets you tilt and slide the second-row seat forward without having to remove child safety seats to access the third row. Two kids can fit in back, while three average sized people can fit in the second row. No bucket seats or captain’s chairs are offered in the second row.

Standard equipment includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen, six USB ports, rear seat reminder, keyless ignition, dynamic instrument cluster display, Bluetooth, and automatic emergency braking. Add $1,690 for all-wheel-drive for each trim listed below.

Pathfinder S

The base Pathfinder S starts at $32,725, including destination, which is $150 more than the 2019 model.

Pathfinder SV

The Pathfinder SV starts at $35,785, which is $370 more than the 2019 model. It adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter, remote start, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, blind-spot monitors, and rear cross traffic alert. We consider this the best buy unless you need leather upholstery.



Pathfinder SL

The Pathfinder SL starts at $39,135, which is $70 more than the 2019 model. It adds navigation, leather and heated first and second row seats, heated steering wheel, motion-activated power liftgate, and surround-view camera.

Pathfinder Platinum

The top Pathfinder Platinum starts at $43,965, which is $50 more than the 2019 model. It adds 20-inch wheels, cooled front seats, wood trim finishes, dual panoramic moonroof, Bose 13-speaker audio system, and the trailering package.

The Rock Creek Edition package ($995) is offered on SV and SL grades and comes with 18-inch wheels, black grille and accents, tow hitch, harness, and splash guards, as well as some interior upgrades and an available technology package.