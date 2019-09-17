2020 Ford Escape review, Tesla Model S Plaid on Nurburgring, VW's electric vehicles: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Escape first drive

With turbocharged and hybrid powertrains in its lineup, the redesigned 2020 Ford Escape asks drivers to choose their fighter. We surprised ourselves by preferring the Hybrid.

Compare: 2020 Ford Escape versus 2019 Toyota RAV4

The redesigned 2020 Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4 are compact-crossovers titans with great fuel economy and utility—but which one comes out on top in a head-to-head comparison?

Chevy cancels Malibu Hybrid sedan for 2020

The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid will be discontinued after the 2019 model year, leaving Chevy with no remaining fuel-efficient gas models.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Goodwood Revival

Goodwood Revival 2019 lets car and history lovers step back in time

A spectacle not only for vintage car fans but automotive and historical enthusiasts alike, the annual Goodwood Revival is a delight to see.

Tesla Model S Plaid reportedly beat the Porsche Taycan's Nurburgring record (VIDEO)

A Tesla Model S Plaid prototype has been spotted at the Nürburgring ahead of a possible attempt at setting a lap time.

Mazda to unveil its first electric vehicle crossover next month

Mazda's first EV could see the return of a rotary engine as a range extender.

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen ID Buzz electric bus concept with 1964 VW Microbus

Why a VW electric crossover is coming before its Microbus revival

Volkswagen's electric Microbus revival is highly anticipated yet VW doesn't want to get too caught up in nostalgia.

VW's US electric-car pricing: “Apples to apples” vs. internal combustion

Volkswagen has suggested that U.S. pricing for its upcoming electric vehicles won't be much different than for its gasoline models.

Report: States are fostering EV adoption and infrastructure, but approaches vary

The National Governors Association reports that states are using their funds in very different ways to incentivize electric vehicles.