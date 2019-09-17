Ford recalls sedans and crossovers affected by road salt

Road salt can corrode the electric power steering mechanism in certain Ford and Lincoln models, Ford announced in a recall. The 2013-2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ mid-size sedans, as well as the 2015-2016 Ford Edge and 2016 Lincoln MKX five-seat crossovers were listed in the recall.

The recall was specific to vehicles originally sold or registered in 21 states that use road salt to treat icy roads in winter. The salt or other contaminants can corrode the bolts holding the power steering motor in place, causing it to detach from the housing. Drivers will lose power steering assist, which requires greater effort to steer especially at lower speeds, and increases the risk of a crash.

Vehicles in the affected states include Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Ford will notify owners and dealers will replace the bolts at no charge to the customer. The recall is expected to begin October 7, 2019. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or visit Ford's recall site.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or go to www.safercar.gov.