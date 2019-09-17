Last wave: Chevrolet cancels Malibu Hybrid sedan for 2020

September 17, 2019

The most efficient sedan in Chevrolet's lineup won't return for 2020.

The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid will be discontinued after the 2019 model year, Chevy spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed to The Car Connection this week. The mid-size Malibu sedan will be offered with a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter turbo-4 for 2020.

The Chevy Malibu Hybrid returned 46 mpg combined, according to the EPA, and was one of the few remaining vehicles with an alternative powertrain left in Chevrolet's portfolio, aside from the Chevy Bolt EV electric vehicle. Chevrolet does not currently offer a hybrid-powered model for 2020. The most efficient sedan available with a bowtie badge is the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with a 1.5-liter turbo-4, which the EPA rates at 32 mpg combined.

Distantly related to the now-discontinued plug-in hybrid Chevy Volt, the Malibu Hybrid was new in 2016 and was updated last year with new bumpers and a revised interior. The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid competed with the Honda Accord Hybrid, Toyota Camry Hybrid, and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, among other mid-size sedans. The Malibu Hybrid was competitive among those cars for fuel economy, according to the EPA.

Inattention from shoppers and the Volt's demise may have prompted the Malibu Hybrid's cancellation.

The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid cost about $29,000 and included 17-inch wheels, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Frugal shoppers may find heavily discounted models on dealers' lots soon.

