GM recalls 2018 Chevy Malibu with turbo engine

General Motors is recalling certain 2018 Chevy Malibu mid-size sedans equipped with 1.5-liter turbo-4 engines. A software error can prevent the engine from starting and, in rare cases, the car can stall while running and increase the risk of a crash.

The software error in the engine control module (ECM) disables the fuel injectors, which is a problem for 177,276 Chevy Malibu from model year 2018. In most cases, the engine won't start. The check engine light may illuminate.

Dealers will reprogram the ECM software at no cost to the owner. However, the updated software is not yet available and dealers cannot repair the vehicles until GM provides the fix. So stay tuned.

To see if your car is affected, check the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for field actions in GM Owner Center at my.gm.com/recalls or call 1-800-630-2438 or via NHTSA's website at vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/.