UAW strikes, ownership costs hit record highs, Mercedes makes the news: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS Class overview

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class coupe-like sedan is graceful and serene with impressive performance available.

Car ownership costs hit record high

Not only are new vehicle prices near record highs, but the cost to own a new car over time has hit a new record.

Nissan Rogue investigated over sudden acceleration

NHTSA investigates 2017-2018 Nissan Rogue for false automatic emergency braking.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe 63 S Edition 1

UAW strikes against GM for higher wages despite union controversy

The United Automobile Workers union are on strike with General Motors amid investigations into leadership's misuse of union dues.

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI spy shots and video

Peak power in the new Golf GTI is tipped to come close to 300 horsepower, or as much as the current Golf R.

Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid coming in 2020

Mercedes-AMG's first plug-in hybrid is due in 2020 and could offer close to 800 horsepower.

From Green Car Reports:

Electric GT

2020 Toyota Prius: Up to 56 MPG, now with CarPlay and Alexa for all grades

With more active-safety features and potential to tap into the Apple and Amazon ecosystems, the 2020 Prius keeps on with the mainstream.

Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid sedan discontinued for 2020

The Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid was one of the few remaining hybrid models on sale from the automaker along with the plug-in hybrid Chevy Volt, which was also discontinued for 2019.

Vintage Toyota Land Cruiser going all-electric—with a crate “V-8”

The California EV company Electric GT plans a "crate engine" for hobbyists and builders wanting to free classic cars and trucks from gas.