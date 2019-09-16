2020 Honda Accord sedan arrives with $150 price bump in most models over last year

On Monday, Honda detailed the 2020 Accord's price and trim levels, which should be familiar to mid-size sedan shoppers. For 2020, the Honda Accord will stand pat in LX, Sport, EX, EX-L, and Touring trim levels, with most models getting a $150 nudge up in price compared to 2019 versions. The 10th-generation Accord launched as new for model year 2018.

The base 2020 Honda Accord LX will cost $24,800, including destination, when it goes on sale this month. It features a 1.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 192 horsepower and drives the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Cloth upholstery, 17-inch wheels, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment—but no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility. Even base Accords get Honda's suite of active safety features that includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition.

This year, the 2020 Honda Accord Sport gets a $350 price bump up, although its equipment is the same from last year. The Accord Sport costs $27,460 for the 1.5-liter turbo-4 or $31,990 for the 252-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4. A 6-speed manual transmission is a no-cost swap with the CVT, the last mid-size sedan available with a third pedal. The Accord Sport adds racier exterior style including big, 19-inch wheels and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone software.

The 2020 Honda Accord EX appeals to most shoppers and is the best-seller for the mid-size sedan. The 2020 Accord EX costs $28,700, a $150 increase, and gets remote start, 17-inch wheels, blind-spot monitors, a moonroof, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, two USB ports, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone software. EX-L models add leather upholstery, upgraded audio, and power-adjustable seats for $2,500 more. Accord EX-L models can be fitted with the 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 10-speed automatic for $2,000 more.

The top-of-the-line 2020 Accord Touring costs $37,030, including destination, and adds the uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 10-speed automatic, 19-inch wheels, adaptive dampers, leather upholstery, a head-up display, and wireless phone charger.

Honda didn't say how much the 2020 Accord Hybrid would cost when it goes on sale this year.