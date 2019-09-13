What's wrong with the 2020 Ford Explorer? 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500HD review, and 2020 Cadillac CT4 preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

What is wrong with the 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator?

Ford is repairing the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator after it leaves the plant, creating lengthy delivery delays.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD review

Heavy-duty towing capability and overall size and spaciousness in the crew cab and the best bed in pickup trucks earns the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a 6.8 out of 10 overall rating.

2020 Cadillac CT4 luxury sedan revealed: Turbo-4 power, available Super Cruise

The new Cadillac CT4 small sedan gets big upgrades in tech and turbocharged power in every engine configuration.

From Motor Authority:

2019 Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S Plaid spied at the Nurburgring

When it arrives sometime in 2020, the Tesla Model S Plaid could be the fastest sedan on the planet.

McLaren says there's "nothing cool about SUVs"

The exclusive automaker says SUVs would push production past capacity and utility vehicles aren't "cool" enough.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace spy shots

Jaguar's F-Pace is about to receive its mid-cycle update.

From Green Car Reports:

Audi AI: Trail quattro concept

Audi AI:Trail concept splices trail-ready with autonomous-ready

Off-road capability and autonomous-driving readiness might not be mutually exclusive. The Audi AI:Trail concept from Frankfurt shows how.

2020 Volvo XC40 PHEV launched outside the US

Ahead of an electric version of the Volvo XC40 due next year, a plug-in hybrid XC40 will arrive with more than 20 miles of range but no AWD.

Tesla Model S laps Laguna Seca, Musk promises "Plaid" edition

An upcoming Plaid edition of the Model S and Model X would introduce a three-motor system, bringing even stronger performance.