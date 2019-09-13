2017 Ford Explorer recalled for sharp seat edges

Ford is recalling nearly 335,000 model year 2017 Explorers equipped with power-adjustable seats due to sharp edges on the frames which can result in hand injuries.

The company said it has received 31 reports of injuries from customers reaching between the seat and the center console and coming into contact with the sharp edge on the frame. The gap is not very large, making it difficult (if not impossible) for drivers or passengers to see any hazards when reaching into the space for a dropped item.

This campaign applies only to 2017 model year Explorers built between Feb. 13, 2016, to Oct. 25, 2017 with the optional power-adjustable front seats.

Ford says the remedy is fairly simple. Affected cars will have cloth tape installed along the exposed edge and tab of the seat frame. Customers should take care to avoid reaching into the space next to the center console until the fix has been completed.

This is not the first time Ford has issued a recall for the 2017 Explorer over seat frame issues. In 2017, the Explorer (along with the F-Series pickup) was recalled for improperly welded front seat frames which could fail in an accident.

Ford also recalled the 2017 Explorer (along with several other SUV and sedan models) due to cracking toe links in their rear suspensions, which could ultimately fail and result in loss of vehicle control.

The Ford Explorer was redesigned for the 2020 model year, and while quality control issues have resulted in delivery delays which have kept them off of dealer lots, these new models should start appearing in showrooms soon.