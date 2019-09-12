2020 Cadillac CT4 luxury sedan revealed: Turbo-4 power, available Super Cruise

Cadillac revealed its new 2020 CT4 sedan Thursday, detailing its replacement for the now-gone ATS and giving us an idea of what to expect from its premium compact offering going forward.

Cadillac says the CT4 will capture buyers who never warmed up to the ATS with improved cabin materials and a more luxurious and tech-forward inteior. The sportier variants of the CT4 will get darker accents and interior elements for those shoppers turned off by Cadillac's habit of overusing brightwork in the form of chrome and high-polish metal finishes.

The CT4 also marks the debut of Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous highway driving system on one of its smaller passenger cars. This system combines in-vehicle systems and sensors to allow almost hands-free operation on more than 200,000 miles of U.S. and Canadian highways.

Like the ATS, the base CT4 is a rear-wheel-drive sedan with a standard turbo-4. All-wheel drive can be had on any of its four trims, and a larger, 2.7-liter turbo-4 is also available on the CT4 Premium and CT4-V.

The base 2.0-liter turbo-4 produces 237 horsepower and 238 lb-ft of torque and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The optional 2.7-liter turbo-4 makes 309 hp and 348 lb-ft of torque in the CT4 Premium, but gets bumped up to 325 hp and 380 lb-ft in the sporty CT4-V. In both tunes, this larger engine is paired with GM's new 10-speed automatic.

The CT4-V gets some additional performance features, including an adaptive suspension on rear-wheel drive models, Brembo front brakes, and a limited-slip rear differential. Rear-wheel drive models also come with summer performance tires, though all-seasons are available for buyers who opt for the all-wheel drive system.

Cadillac's new compact squares off against some of the longest-running nameplates in the premium and luxury segments. Competitors include the BMW's 3 Series, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the Audi A4.

The CT4-V can be cross-shopped with the Audi S4, BMW M340i and the Mercedes-AMG C43. A range-topping model that will compete with the likes of the Audi RS 4, BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 should be revealed in the coming months.