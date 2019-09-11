Safety features are worth it, used cars offer big deals, and Lego makes a cool Defender: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Nissan Murano review

The 2019 Nissan Murano five-seat crossover is plush inside, smartly styled outside, and fitted with the most up to date safety systems.

Used cars offer big deals for car shoppers

As new cars get more expensive with options packages, used cars with similar options represent deals of up to $14,000 less than a new car.

Study: Automated safety features significantly reduce the risk of vehicle crashes

A University of Michigan study revealed that active safety tech systems has reduced the number of crashes in data pulled from nearly 4 million cars.

From Motor Authority: Volvo XC40 T5 Twin Engine

Volvo introduces XC40 plug-in hybrid

The small, plug-in hybrid crossover has an electric range of nearly 30 miles.

New Land Rover Defender gets the Lego treatment

The pint-size off-roader has moving pistons, a gearbox, and rear-mounted spare tire.

Jaguar teases electric XJ due in 2020

Jaguar used the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show to provide a sneak peek at its redesigned XJ.

From Green Car Reports: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

The EQS concept rethinks the flagship S Class sedan without the packaging constraints of an internal-combustion engine under the hood.

BMW reveals hydrogen fuel cell plans

A hydrogen fuel-cell BMW X5 is due as soon as 2022 and a more widely available model potentially starting in 2025.