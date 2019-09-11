GM recalls 3.4m trucks and SUVs for braking issue

General Motors is recalling 3.46 million newer model trucks and full-size SUVs for a brake issue that can increase the risk of a crash.

The recall of 3,456,111 vehicles in the U.S. includes certain models of the 2014-2018 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Silverado, Chevy Suburban, Chevy Tahoe, GMC Sierra, and GMC Yukon, according to paperwork filed late Tuesday by GM to federal regulators.

The defect in the brake assist vacuum pump can reduce the amount of brake power assist supplied to the driver, causing the driver to push down harder on the brake pedal. Vehicles may take longer than anticipated to stop, which could increase the risk of a crash. According to the NHTSA, there have been nine reported incidents of an affected vehicle hitting another vehicle or fixed object at low speeds because of the vacuum pump failure.

The NHTSA announced an investigation into the issue on November 20, 2018, following 111 reports of hard brake pedal effort leading to extended stopping distance. The driver may feel a vibration in the brake pedal or change in the pressure required to depress it. There could also be a ticking noise. A "Service Brake Assist" message will appear in the instrument cluster within minutes of the failure. The condition is more prevalent at low speeds.

GM will notify owners and dealers will reprogram the Electronic Brake Control Module for free. Owners can check their VIN on GM's website or via NHTSA's website. Owners could also contact Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-630-2438, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. A timeline for notification has not been established.