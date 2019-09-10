2020 Land Rover Defender returns to the US, 2020 Toyota Camry TRD review, Mercedes new flagship electric sedan: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Land Rover Defender preview

The Land Rover Defender off-road SUV returns to the U.S. as either a two or four door, with seating for up to seven.

2020 Toyota Camry TRD and Avalon TRD review

The TRD sport treatment for the 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon adds a mean look and welcome handling upgrades.

Automakers agree to install rear seat reminders to prevent heatstroke deaths in children

A volunteer coalition of 20 automakers has promised to implement rear seat reminder technology no later than 2025 in order to combat child heatstroke deaths.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS previews flagship electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz's Vision EQS concept car previews a sleek liftback sedan coming in 2020 to challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S.

C8 mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible to debut on October 2

The the reveal of the droptop version of the C8 Corvette, which could have a retractable hardtop, is set for Oct. 2 at the Kennedy Space Center.

Next-generation Audi RS 4 will be a plug-in hybrid

Audi's next-generation RS 4 will go hybrid.

Nissan IMx concept, 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan electric crossover delayed to late 2021

Nissan has reportedly previewed its upcoming electric crossover model to dealers, who will now have to wait longer than expected for its market arrival.

Electric truck hopeful Rivian gets $350M investment from Cox

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is getting another big shot of capital care of Cox Automotive.

Porsche boosts stake in Rimac: What it could gain from the deal

The Croatian electric supercar maker Rimac gets a stepped-up investment from Porsche. Hyundai also invested in the carmaker's tech earlier this year.