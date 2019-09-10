Ram 1500 pickup is the first Top Safety Pick+ truck from Detroit

The Ram 1500 is the first full-size pickup from a domestic automaker to earn a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS, the insurance industry-funded agency announced Tuesday. The rating applies to both 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 pickups, albeit in narrow configurations.

The rating applies to specific pickups built after May 2019, in Laramie Longhorn or Limited configurations, with an optional safety package installed that includes automatic emergency braking. Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn and Limited pickups built before May 2019 have LED headlights that the IIHS rated as "Poor," the group's lowest rating. Although base configurations of the Ram 1500 cost less than $34,000, a qualified TSP+ truck costs more than $57,000.

The IIHS said the Ram 1500, which was redesigned for the 2019 model year, aced its crash tests, including the driver- and passenger-side small overlap crash tests. Its optional automatic emergency braking system earned a "Superior" rating for avoiding forward crashes at 12 and 25 mph. The redesigned headlights for the Laramie Longhorn and Limited trucks earned a "Good" rating by the IIHS.

Most configurations of the Ram 1500, including Tradesman, Big Horn, and Lone Star models, are equipped with headlights that rated "Marginal" by the IIHS.

The Ram is the first Top Safety Pick+ full-size truck from a Detroit automaker, although both the Ford F-150 and General Motors Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra have had Top Safety Pick nods before. The Honda Ridgeline was awarded the IIHS' Top Safety Pick+ award for 2017, before the agency added a mandatory headlight criteria.