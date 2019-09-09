2020 Nissan Versa review, Volkswagen ID 3 preview, 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Versa First Drive

2020 Nissan Versa First Drive

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 9, 2019

The 2020 Nissan Versa is a small car for a small price with a lot of news

The redesigned Nissan Versa isn't the cheapest subcompact car anymore, and that's a good thing.

Ram expands recall to 2M pickup trucks for power tailgate that can open while driving

In total, 2013-2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 models with any bed length and a power liftgate are affected.

Power play: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e plug-in hybrid crossover revealed

Mercedes upgrades 2020 GLC350e plug-in hybrid crossover with larger battery pack, more power. 

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen ID 3

From Motor Authority:

Volkswagen ID 3 preview: This is VW's future

The Volkswagen ID 3 electric car has up to 341 miles of range and a starting price of $33,189, which might make it the people's electric car.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ revealed as world's fastest production car

Bugatti stunned the automotive world by announcing that it had cracked the 300-mph barrier. Now that car will be sold to the public as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ for just under $4 million. 

Ferrari 812 GTS rolls in with V-12, retractable hardtop

The 812 GTS is the first series production Ferrari convertible with a front-mounted V-12 since the Daytona Spider of the early 1970s.

Lamborghini Sián hybrid hypercar

Lamborghini Sián hybrid hypercar

From Green Car Reports:

Lamborghini uses supercapacitors instead of batteries to make its most powerful car ever

The 800-plus-horsepower Lamborghini Sián is a mild-hybrid supercar without a battery pack. 

Shop keeps Tesla Roadsters going strong without factory support

Tesla Roadster owners have come to worship a mechanic in Seattle who helped train technicians when the Roadster was new. 

Faraday Future has replaced longtime CEO with Byton co-founder

Faraday Future replaced controversial founder, Jia Yueting, after he allegedly failed to repay defaulted debts in China. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive review: 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD inject fun into the family sedan First drive review: 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD inject fun into the family sedan
2020 GMC Acadia adds new turbo-4, AT4 to crossover's repertoire and starts at $30,995 2020 GMC Acadia adds new turbo-4, AT4 to crossover's repertoire and starts at $30,995
Updated 2020 Lexus RX and RX-L crossovers add Android Auto, costs $45,175 to start Updated 2020 Lexus RX and RX-L crossovers add Android Auto, costs $45,175 to start
2020 Subaru Forester adds standard rear-seat reminder for parents, costs $25,505 to start 2020 Subaru Forester adds standard rear-seat reminder for parents, costs $25,505 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.