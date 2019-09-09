2020 Nissan Versa review, Volkswagen ID 3 preview, 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 2020 Nissan Versa is a small car for a small price with a lot of news

The redesigned Nissan Versa isn't the cheapest subcompact car anymore, and that's a good thing.

Ram expands recall to 2M pickup trucks for power tailgate that can open while driving

In total, 2013-2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 models with any bed length and a power liftgate are affected.

Power play: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e plug-in hybrid crossover revealed

Mercedes upgrades 2020 GLC350e plug-in hybrid crossover with larger battery pack, more power.

From Motor Authority:

Volkswagen ID 3 preview: This is VW's future

The Volkswagen ID 3 electric car has up to 341 miles of range and a starting price of $33,189, which might make it the people's electric car.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ revealed as world's fastest production car

Bugatti stunned the automotive world by announcing that it had cracked the 300-mph barrier. Now that car will be sold to the public as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ for just under $4 million.

Ferrari 812 GTS rolls in with V-12, retractable hardtop

The 812 GTS is the first series production Ferrari convertible with a front-mounted V-12 since the Daytona Spider of the early 1970s.

From Green Car Reports:

Lamborghini uses supercapacitors instead of batteries to make its most powerful car ever

The 800-plus-horsepower Lamborghini Sián is a mild-hybrid supercar without a battery pack.

Shop keeps Tesla Roadsters going strong without factory support

Tesla Roadster owners have come to worship a mechanic in Seattle who helped train technicians when the Roadster was new.

Faraday Future has replaced longtime CEO with Byton co-founder

Faraday Future replaced controversial founder, Jia Yueting, after he allegedly failed to repay defaulted debts in China.