Ram expands recall to 2M pickup trucks for power tailgate that can open while driving

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is broadening its recall of Ram pickup trucks due to a power tailgate malfunction that can open while a truck is in motion. Cargo can dump on to the road because of the faulty tailgates, which can create a serious risk to other drivers, as well as lose all that stuff from the back of affected trucks.

A piece in the power assembly can fracture and unlatch the tailgate, so it’s not just unlocked, the housing is completely open. Nearly 700,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks, as well as the 2500 and 3500 heavy duty models, from model years 2013 to 2014 have been added to the initial recall, according to an August 29 filing from the NHTSA. The recall now covers all Ram pickups from 2013 to 2018 built before April 1, 2018 with a 6-foot or 8-foot bed equipped with a power locking tailgate.

This is at least the third recall for the issue, starting in June 2018 when nearly 1.1 million Ram trucks were recalled for the same issue in short and medium beds with the power gate, according to Car and Driver. In May 2019, FCA expanded the recall to more than 400,000 Ram pickup trucks with a power locking tailgate. The expanded recall brings the total number of affected Ram trucks with short (5-foot -7), medium (6-foot-4), and long (8-foot) beds with the power locking tailgate to more than 2 million.

In total, 2013-2018 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500 models with any bed length with a power liftgate are affected.

Dealers will repair the tailgate latch for free. FCA will notify the owners of the affected 2013 to 2014 models, as well as 8-foot beds from 2015 to 2017 models, by October 18, 2019.

Owners can contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403, or visit NHTSA, or go to safercar.gov for more details. Have your 17-digit VIN ready and get ready to lock everything down in the bed in the meantime.