2020 Ford Escape Hybrid preview, 2020 Volkswagen Atlas, more 2020 Porsche Taycan goodies: What's New @ The Car Connection

Survey says? Tesla Model S preferred over the new Porsche Taycan
Survey of potential electric vehicle consumers finds that the Model S is still more popular over the new 2020 Porsche Taycan.
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid swings and misses at Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The battle of hybrid three-row crossover SUVs pits capability against performance.
2020 Volkswagen Atlas full review
Space comes before pace with the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas three-row crossover SUV.
2020 Porsche Taycan
From Motor Authority:
2020 Porsche Taycan electric car: 6 more tech tidbits
There's a lot more to the electric performance sedan than what was introduced Wednesday.
The Fiat 500 is dead in the US
The little car that couldn't: Fiat has discontinued the car that brought the Italian brand back to the U.S.
The oldest muscle car around keeps getting refreshed and keeps going strong.
Volkswagen e-Beetle
From Green Car Reports:
2020 Ford Escape Hybrid preview
The plug-in hybrid compact crossover will be Ford's most important electrified vehicle yet.
Classic Volkswagen Beetles are getting turned into electric vehicles
VW has partnered with eClassics to build electric conversions of the iconic VW Beetle.
Report: Trump Administration aiming to revoke California emissions authority
California and other states might soon lose authority to set their own vehicle emissions standards.
Email This Page