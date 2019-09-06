2020 Ford Escape Hybrid preview, 2020 Volkswagen Atlas, more 2020 Porsche Taycan goodies: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 6, 2019

Survey says? Tesla Model S preferred over the new Porsche Taycan

Survey of potential electric vehicle consumers finds that the Model S is still more popular over the new 2020 Porsche Taycan.

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid swings and misses at Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The battle of hybrid three-row crossover SUVs pits capability against performance. 

2020 Volkswagen Atlas full review

Space comes before pace with the 2020 Volkswagen Atlas three-row crossover SUV.

2020 Porsche Taycan

2020 Porsche Taycan

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche Taycan electric car: 6 more tech tidbits

There's a lot more to the electric performance sedan than what was introduced Wednesday.

The Fiat 500 is dead in the US

The little car that couldn't: Fiat has discontinued the car that brought the Italian brand back to the U.S.

2020 Dodge Challenger preview

The oldest muscle car around keeps getting refreshed and keeps going strong.

Volkswagen e-Beetle

Volkswagen e-Beetle

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid preview

The plug-in hybrid compact crossover will be Ford's most important electrified vehicle yet.

Classic Volkswagen Beetles are getting turned into electric vehicles

VW has partnered with eClassics to build electric conversions of the iconic VW Beetle.

Report: Trump Administration aiming to revoke California emissions authority

California and other states might soon lose authority to set their own vehicle emissions standards. 

