2020 Hyundai Palisade nabs Top Safety Pick+ award

Independent testers have good things to say about Hyundai's biggest three-row crossover.

On Friday, the insurance industry-funded IIHS said top trims of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade netted a Top Safety Pick+ award for crashworthiness and active safety.

The Palisade joins the Kia Sorento and Subaru Ascent as three-row crossovers to earn the Top Safety Pick+ distinction from the IIHS. The Palisade is mechanically related to the 2020 Kia Telluride, but the Kia hasn't yet been tested.

To earn the award the 2020 Palisade netted top "Good" scores from the IIHS for crash protection, which includes driver- and passenger-side small overlap, side, and moderate overlap crash tests. The agency also rated the Palisade's standard automatic emergency braking system as "Superior" at avoiding forward crashes at 12 and 25 mph.

The caveat to the award is that only specific trims of the Palisade have headlights that qualify for the award. The IIHS said that Palisade Limited and Palisade SEL models equipped with uprated headlights that earned the agency's "Good" rating qualify for the award. Palisade SE and Palisade SEL models have standard halogen headlights that rated "Marginal" by the agency.

The 2020 Palisade earned a 7.0 on The Car Connection's overall scale thanks to its spacious interior and value for $32,645 to start.