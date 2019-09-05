Ford recalls more than half a million newer F-150, Explorers and other vehicles

Ford is recalling more than half a million new trucks and SUVs in North America for potential lack of seat restraint in event of a crash. The safety recall announced August 30 covers 483,325 models in the U.S. including America's bestselling vehicle, the Ford F-150.

Affected vehicles include certain 2018-2020 F-150, 2019-2020 Super Duty trucks and Expedition full-size SUVs, as well as 2018-2019 Ford Explorer crossover SUVs.

A seat back with a faulty recliner mechanism "may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Some of the affected vehicles could be missing a third pawl, which is required for seat back strength. Driver's and passenger's front seats, as well as rear outboard seats on the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator, might have a loose seat back when equipped with a manual recliner mechanism.

Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect the seats and replace them, as necessary, for free. The recall should begin October 7. Check your VIN at the NHTSA site linked above or visit owner.ford.com.