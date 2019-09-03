Kia Telluride vs. Lincoln Aviator; hybrid Lamborghini hypercar revealed; VW settles again: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

September 3, 2019

2020 Lincoln Aviator vs. 2020 Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

Both crossovers rate 7.0 on our overall scale, but the numbers—specifically their prices—tell a different tale.

Updated 2020 Lexus RX and RX-L crossovers add Android Auto, costs $45,175 to start

The luxury family crossovers from Lexus add Android Auto compatibility and an updated face for 2020.

2020 Jeep Wrangler full review

The iconic off-roader gets a 5.4 on our overall scale.

Lamborghini Sián hybrid hypercar

Lamborghini Sián hybrid hypercar

From Motor Authority:

The Lamborghini Sian is an 807-hp hybrid Italian hypercar

The automaker's signature V-12 pairs with hybrid batteries and electric motors in the first electrified car from Lamborghini.

The VW ID Buggy is how normal cars will be cool again

Volkswagen's electric skateboard could give automakers and coachbuilders a chance to make cars that are not only interesting again, but also affordable.

Bugatti just won the race to 300 mph with a Chiron

The modified, multimillion-dollar machine hit a top speed of 304.77 mph and makes it the fastest production car on the planet.

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited

From Green Car Reports:

VW paying drivers $97M for overstating fuel economy, must forfeit emissions credits

The automaker overstated fuel-economy figures in Bentley, Audi, Porsche, and Volkswagen models.

Big yellow school buses go green with electric power

Blue Bird now offers three electric school buses and delivered the first models to school districts in California, North Dakota, and Washington school districts.

Porsche Taycan performance teased once more—on an aircraft carrier

The upcoming all-electric Porsche sedan will be revealed this week.

