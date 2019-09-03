Updated 2020 Lexus RX and RX-L crossovers add Android Auto, costs $45,175 to start

Just in time to go back to school, the 2020 Lexus RX has learned how to play nice with Android smartphones.

The automaker announced Tuesday that the 2020 Lexus RX will be the first vehicle from the brand with Android Auto compatibility when they go on sale later this year. Parent-company Toyota also announced last month that it would include Android Auto compatibility on some of its new models including the Camry, and likely will roll the feature out to more new models soon.

As the standard-issue crossover for suburbs, the Lexus RX critically lacked support for the world's most popular smartphone operating system. Now, Lexus says the software will be included on crossovers equipped with the standard 8.0-inch touchscreen and on crossovers equipped with the optional 12.3-inch screen.

Like last year, the Lexus RX will be sold in two- and three-row configurations, denoted by the "L" on the model name. The 2020 Lexus RX 350 will cost $45,175, including mandatory destination charges, for a front-wheel-drive crossover with two rows, 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. All-wheel drive is optional and costs $1,400 more on all RX crossovers. The entry price for a 2020 RX is $330 more than the entry price for a 2019 RX.

2020 Lexus RX

The 2020 Lexus RX F Sport will cost $48,975 for a front-wheel-drive crossover, or $50,375 for all-wheel drive. Like last year, the F Sport version subs in 20-inch wheels, sporty interior and exterior accents, and a stiffer suspension. An optional performance package goes further with adaptive dampers, heated and cooled front seats, and quicker steering for a $2,400 upcharge.

The most efficient RX adds a hybrid battery pack and electric motors to the V-6 powertrain for up to 30 mpg combined, according to the EPA. The 2020 Lexus RX 450h is only available with all-wheel drive and will cost $47,775, including destination, when it goes on sale.

Long-wheelbase versions of the RX 350, and RX 450 add a very small third row for $3,150 more. The three-row Lexus RX was new for the 2018 model year, a nod to family buyers loyal to Lexus, but not willing to jump up to the thirsty LX SUVs.

This year, the Lexus RX sports a slightly updated face and tail, and a revised interior that places the infotainment screen more than 5 inches closer to the driver. Last year's RX used a controller and display for infotainment with mixed results; the finicky touchpad was laggy and too distracting. Now, the 2020 RX sports a touchscreen for infotainment—8.0 or 12.3 inches, depending on options—with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Other upgrades for the 2020 Lexus include a stiffer suspension and body, and a revised drive system that helps control the big crossover around corners by braking individual wheels.