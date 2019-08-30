2020 Subaru Forester adds safety tech, 2020 Volvo XC60 Polestar Engineered driven, 2020 Lincoln Aviator PHEV reviewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Subaru Forester adds standard rear-seat reminder for parents, costs $25,505 to start

For 2020, Subaru added tech to remind parents to check for rear-seat occupants before leaving the car.

Toyota recalling 135K Matrix, Corolla models for faulty airbags

A faulty front passenger-side airbag that may not deploy properly in a crash will be replaced by Toyota.

2020 Chevrolet Camaro review

The pony car from General Motors gets a 5.8 on our overall scale thanks to its superlative performance.

2020 Volvo XC60 Polestar Engineered

First drive review: The 2020 Volvo XC60 Polestar Engineered is made for Volvo enthusiasts

Only 300 of the high-powered crossovers will make it to the U.S., but all are buttoned-down for maximum attack.

GMC to offer Canyon, Yukon, and Terrain AT4 models

The growing off-road sub-brand will make its way to all GMC vehicles soon.

2019 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix preview

Formula One racing returns from the summer break with a race at Spa and some big news for next year.

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid is a placeholder, not a game-changer

The big and powerful Lincoln Aviator is a step toward electrification—not an arrival.

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid rated at up to 28 mpg combined

The numbers for the new Explorer peg it as more efficient than many recent sedans from the automaker.

Tesla gets official nod from China with tax exemption

The automaker is likely to get a big boost from breaks from the government in China.

