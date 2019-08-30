Toyota recalling 135K Matrix, Corolla models for faulty airbags

Toyota said this week it would recall about 135,000 vehicles, including 2003-2008 Corolla sedans and 2003-2008 Matrix hatchbacks, for faulty airbags that may not deploy properly in a crash.

According to paperwork filed with federal regulators, the affected cars were previously recalled as part of a much broader airbag recall relating to airbags from the automotive supplier Takata. Toyota said the replacement front passenger airbag may be damaged and may not properly inflate in a crash, increasing the risk of injuries.

Toyota said the replacement airbags that will now be recalled were not Takata airbags.

Affected Corolla and Matrix owners will be notified via mail and asked to bring in their vehicles for inspection and repair. Toyota will replace the front passenger airbag for free.

Toyota didn't say if they were aware of any injuries related to the faulty airbags.

The Toyota Matrix was mechanically identical to the Pontiac Vibe hatchback, but General Motors didn't immediately respond to questions about a similar recall for those cars.

The Takata airbag recall is the largest recall in automotive history and involved millions of cars fitted with the faulty inflators. The faulty airbags are responsible for at least 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries.