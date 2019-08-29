2020 Subaru Forester adds standard rear-seat reminder for parents, costs $25,505 to start

Parents—whether people-parents or fur-parents—will get added peace of mind in the 2020 Subaru Forester when it goes on sale later this year.

The entire 2020 Forester lineup includes a new rear-seat reminder that can remind front-seat passengers to check the rear seats before exiting the car, and new active safety features that include active lane control with lane departure warnings.

The bestselling crossover will cost $25,505 to start for 2020, including destination, which is an increase of $235 over the base price for 2019. It includes standard cloth upholstery, automatic emergency braking, a 6.5-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, power features, and 17-inch steel wheels with hubcaps. A $600 upgrade adds 17-inch alloy wheels and a roof rack to base versions.

Like last year, the 2020 Forester is available in Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring trims above the base version. All Foresters are powered by a 2.5-liter flat-4 that makes 182 horsepower and drives all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

2020 Subaru Forester

The Forester Premium was our Best Car To Buy 2019, and adds a standard cold-weather package. The 2020 Forester Premium costs $28,405 to start, including destination, which is $735 more than the outgoing version. The now-standard cold-weather package adds heated front seats and mirrors. Last year, that package cost $500 as a standalone option. The Premium adds to base versions standard alloy wheels, a roof rack, power-adjustable driver's seat, rear-seat vents, a cargo cover, and an in-car wi-fi hotspot (data subscription required). Blind-spot monitors, keyless ignition, and a power liftgate are options on the 2020 Forester Premium.

Returning for 2020, the Subaru Forester Sport adds programmable drive modes, paddle shifters with seven simulated gear ratios for the CVT, sporty exterior and interior accents, and keyless ignition for $30,005—$235 more than the outgoing 2019 Forester Sport.

The 2020 Forester Limited and Touring versions heap on the creature comforts for $32,105 and $35,605, respectively. (Yep, both are $235 increases over respective 2019 versions.) The Forester Limited adds 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition, blind-spot monitors, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, rear USB chargers, and power liftgate as standard equipment. An uprated 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment is available on the Forester Limited for $1,695 and adds navigation, premium audio, and a heated steering wheel. The 2020 Forester Touring goes whole-hog with top-shelf cowhide, a driver-recognition system, the Sport's paddle-shifters, more chrome and a power-adjustable passenger seat.

The 2020 Forester will go on sale in the fall.