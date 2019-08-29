2020 GMC Acadia AT4 gets a price, Lamborghini talks hybrids, Tesla offers insurance: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 GMC Acadia adds new turbo-4, AT4 to crossover's repertoire and starts at $30,995

Base versions of the crossover start close to $30,000, but the new off-road AT4 crests $42,000.

2020 Kia Telluride recalled for faulty child seat restraints

Cars sent to the U.S. may be fitted with seat belts meant for the Middle East and may not secure child seats in a crash.

2020 Toyota Camry adds Android Auto compatibility

The smartphone software is a new addition to the Camry, which goes on sale later this year.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for new Lamborghini debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

Lamborghini's chief engineer: "Hybrid is everything" for future super cars

The chief technical officer for the exclusive automaker says a V-12 and hybrid batteries will appear soon.

Audi A3 gains Final Edition trim for 2020, loses Cabriolet body style

Audi's smallest sedan will begin its final lap for 2020 without a convertible body style.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 revealed, on sale late 2020

The small crossover will offer big power from a 2.0-liter turbo-4.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla launches insurance product—only in California

Tesla announced it will offer insurance for its vehicles, reportedly for less than competitors, beginning in California.

EV tax credit will drop again for Chevrolet Bolt EV October 1

GM's federal tax credit will be halved down to $1,875 for some buyers.

Nio is providing a fully charged battery in 3 minutes for free, in China

The automaker plans 1,100 battery-swapping stations in China by 2020.