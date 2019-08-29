2020 GMC Acadia adds new turbo-4, AT4 to crossover's repertoire and starts at $30,995

The 2020 GMC Acadia has a couple of new weapons to fight the family-crossover sameness that's going around like car crud.

When it goes on sale later this year, the mid-size premium hauler will offer a butch Acadia AT4 version and a new turbo-4 for more power with similar fuel economy.

The 2020 Acadia still seats up to seven in three rows of seats, with front- or all-wheel-drive systems available. GMC said it will offer the Acadia in SLE, SLT, AT4, and Denali versions that start at $30,995, including destination, for an Acadia SLE with front-wheel drive, to $47,495 for an Acadia Denali, before options are added.

In the middle, the 2020 Acadia AT4 will cost $42,495 and come equipped with a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque sent through a new 9-speed automatic transmission to power all four wheels. A twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system pairs with GMC's traction control systems and off-road mode to give the crossover some off-road verve. The AT4 is equipped as standard with 17-inch wheels on all-terrain tires, but can be upgraded to 20-inchers to complement the black cladding and black grille.

The 2020 Acadia SLE is powered by a 193-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 that sends power to the front wheels via a 9-speed automatic. Those versions ride on 18-inch wheels and can seat up to seven.

The Acadia SLT is powered by a new 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 230 hp, which is borrowed from the Cadillac XT5 and Chevrolet Blazer. The turbo-4 SLT hasn't yet been rated for fuel economy, although the EPA pegs most versions of the Acadia in the low-20s combined. GMC hasn't yet said when turbo-4 Acadia SLTs will be available.

The GMC Acadia is related to the Chevrolet Traverse and Blazer, Cadillac XT5, and Buick Enclave.