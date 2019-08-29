2020 Kia Telluride recalled for faulty child seat restraints

Kia will recall more than 30,000 Telluride crossovers for defective seat belt assemblies that may not properly restrain child seats in a crash, the automaker announced this month.

Kia said there have been no deaths or injuries due to the seat belts.

According to paperwork filed with federal regulators, Kia will notify owners immediately to bring their 2020 Tellurides to dealers for service. There, technicians will inspect the seat belts and replace any defective assemblies for free. The affected crossovers were produced between Jan. 9, 2019 and Aug. 5, 2019.

Kia said that Telluride crossovers sold in the U.S. may have been made with seat belt assemblies designed for use in the Middle East. As a result the assemblies may not automatically lock into place, which is critical to securing a child seat. Kia said that faulty seat belt systems may be installed in all three rows.

In a document sent to dealers, Kia said the repairs should last one to five hours, and technicians will be asked to inspect all the belts to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. Kia said any owners who've already replaced the belts will be reimbursed for the repairs.