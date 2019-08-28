2020 Toyota Camry adds Android Auto compatibility

A year after adding Apple CarPlay compatibility to its cars and SUVs, Toyota announced Wednesday that it will expand Android Auto compatibility to its bestselling sedan for 2020.

Toyota spokesman Zachary Reed confirmed to The Car Connection on Wednesday that the 2020 Camry will be equipped with the smartphone compatible software. Reed didn't say whether older vehicles can be retrofitted with the same software, which is what Toyota did earlier this year with some 2018 Camry and Sienna models.

Toyota trucks and SUVs for 2020 including the Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner, and Sequoia already offer Android Auto compatibility with their infotainment systems.

Toyota initially gave smartphone compatibility the cold shoulder, compared to other automakers. The automaker balked at adopting the popular mirroring software in favor of its own system created from an alliance with other automakers, but the company caved last year due to increasing consumer demand.

It's unclear what other changes to the 2020 Camry are coming, although any changes should be relatively minor. For 2020, a Camry TRD will be available for the first time, and it will feature a V-6 powertrain and a price reportedly in the mid-$20,000s. In addition to a V-6 powerplant, the Camry offers a standard 2.5-liter inline-4 or an optional 2.5-liter inline-4 teamed with a hybrid battery pack.

Toyota, Mazda, and Jaguar-Land Rover were all late to adopt Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and were the last holdouts for the system.