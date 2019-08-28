2020 GMC Sierra 1500 diesel driven, 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe is here, 1,000-mile EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax diesel pickup is a V-8 alternative

GMC pickup buyers may be able to choose between outright performance and fuel economy in the 2020 Sierra 1500.

Survey: Better fuel economy, not lower price, is what more people want from their next car

Nearly nine out of 10 adults said better fuel economy was on the top of their priorities lists for their next new car purchase.

Once the "baby Benz" that cost less than $30,000, the starting price of the 2020 CLA-Class will crest $37,000.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe arrives with electrified style

The fastback "coupe" SUV dials down the practicality for more performance and an appealing shape.

2020 Land Rover Defender leaked via set of Bond film "No Time to Die"

The new SUV may have leaked via set shots from the upcoming James Bond film.

Nissan's self-driving tech used to make putting a breeze

We say the self-driving tech is an ace anyway.

Design for new Aptera electric car, Aug 2019

From Green Car Reports:

1,000-mile electric car unveiled: Aptera returns 10 years later

We revisit the big range claim made by a small automaker just a decade ago.

Report: Faraday Future could soon undergo restructuring, shed CEO

The fledgling electric-vehicle company's C-suite may be turning over—again.

EV battery suppliers face glut of lithium, tight supply of other materials

China's slump is driving up supply of the critical material used in battery production.